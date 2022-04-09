SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It looked to be a certainty, but was still tested late.

The Springfield Cardinals beat Northwest Arkansas 14-11 on Saturday evening for the first win of the 2022 season.

The Cardinals (1-1) held a 13-3 lead through the first seven innings, before the Naturals outscored them the final two innings 8-1.

Springfield picked up its first two runs of the game on walks with bases loaded, scoring them both before recording its first hit of the game.

In the second, Chase Pinder and Jordan Walker had a pair of RBI hits to bring the lead up to 4-0.

It was Walker’s first AA hit. He’d finish the night 2-4 with three RBI and one run scored.

Pinder also hit his second home run of the season in the 8th inning, he’d finish the game with five RBI.

Eight of the nine Naturals (1-1) batters recorded hits with five of them recording at least two.

Northwest Arkansas joins Tulsa and Arkansas as the only teams without a home run so far in the Texas League.

The two will wrap up the series with a Sunday matinee at Hammons Field.