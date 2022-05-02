With a chorus of Valor singing the fight song.

“I’m very proud to be here and to come to Evangel,” Evangel captain defensive lineman Will Anoa’i said. “It’s been an amazing experience and I would trade nothing for it. I’ve made so many good friends, some that are going to be at my wedding.”

And captains named.

“It’s something I wasn’t expecting for sure,” Evangel captain running back Sammy Robinson said. “It kind of blindsided me, but it’s something I am going to take a lot of pride in and making sure I am leading my teammates the right way and leading them to victory.”

Evangel put a close to spring camp.

Evangel came into the spring with plenty of optimism, but also some changes. Including who will replace Dyllan Decker at quarterback.

“We do those situations so our players equally get reps so that we can evaluate the film, see what we need to work on and see who is moving the chains for us,” Evangel head coach Chuck Hepola said.

While Chuck Hepola returns for his 7th season at the helm, he’ll have some new help around him.

That includes David Flores moving from defense to his new role as the offensive coordinator and Cody Wells as co-OC and quarterbacks coach.

“We’re really excited about this new offense,” Robinson said. “We think we are going to make a lot of things happen this year and make a run. We are looking forward to it. “

This fall will also be the last for the Valor in the Heart of America Confernece. They will join The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference in the 2023-24 school year.

“That would be a pretty good thing, Hepola said. “To leave the Heart of America Conference with a championship. That is something that we want to do.”

But what won’t change, the local flavor scattered across the roster.

“Our main goal in recruiting is to get where we can get to in a tank of gas,” Hepola said. “That’s why we have such great support here with Evangel football. Simply because the local talent that we get and the people wanting to come out and watch them play.”

Following summer workouts, OTAs and fall camp, The Valor will open the season at home against Clarke on Thursday, Aug. 25.