SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State football Bears will be looking for a third straight NCAA playoff berth this fall.

The season kicks off in five months.

But the foundation is being poured right now in spring practice.

Coach Bobby Petrino says everyone needs to improve including star quarterback Jason Shelley.

For 15 afternoons this spring, the Missouri State Bears will strap on their pads and helmets and practice.

And quarterback Jason Shelley will love every minute of it.

“It’s actually pretty good. Pretty helpful. It’s my first spring in a long time, maybe since 2018. It feels good to come out here and get extra reps in with the guys and not be so pressed about the season starting in a month or so,” said Shelley.

That’s a big change from last summer.

Shelley arrived on campus from Utah State looking for a new opportunity.

Missouri State was searching for a quarterback.

“He came here in June, practiced for three weeks and said let’s go. So he has a lot to work on. A lot to improve on. I’m looking forward to seeing him take strides too,” said Petrino.

Despite Petrino’s comments, Shelley had a fantasic first year with the Bears.

The senior to be shattered the Bears single season passing yard record throwing for more than 3,000 yards.

He threw for 20 touchdowns and ran for ten more.

He had more than 3,400 yards of total offense, another new school record.

Shelley was named the Valley Football conference offensive player of the year and newcomer of the year and led the Bears to the playoffs.

But Shelley is not satisfied, especially after losing in that playoff game to Tennessee-Martin by one point.

The game ended on a tipped pass that was picked off.

Shelley:”That last playoff game has been in my head since the game ended. You go back and every week you find things that you could improve even if it’s just one percent. Maybe have a better step here or there.”

The only one pushing Shelley harder then the Frisco, Texas native is coach Petrino himself.

Petrino:”My dad, God rest his soul, was always big on you coach your stars harder then anyone else. So we’re going to get on him. We’re going to make him a man, we’re going to make him perfect, no mistakes, be accurate with the ball, make right decisions.”

That’s why Shelley loves this spring camp.

It’s about individual work, and building a team bond.

And proving Missouri State is a true FCS power.

“Teams they see us last year and see a team that was put out two years in a row. We hear talk from other teams that think we’re guys who aren’t about national championship mentality. That’s not what we’re out here for. It’s about going deeper then the last couple of years,” said Shelley.