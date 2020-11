Real Salt Lake forward Douglas Martinez (12) and Sporting Kansas City defender Roberto Puncec (4) battle for the ball in the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SANDY, Utah (AP) – Khiry Shelton and Erik Hurtado sandwiched a pair of goals around intermission and Sporting KC beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 in the snow.

Sporting KC clinched the top seed in the MLS Western Conference and the club enters the postseason having won six of eight.

Shelton scored in a scrum at the 45th minute off a corner kick where the ball ricocheted off a pair of Real Salt Lake defenders before entering the net.