SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals split their six game series in Frisco last week.

And the baby birds have the next two days off as they get ready for a series in Arkansas.

And Monday the Cardinals promoted outfielder Victor Scott from High A Peoria to Double AA Springfield.

Scott played his college ball at West Virginia, and is a base stealing phenom.

In 66 games at Peoria, Scott has swiped 50 bases.

That’s the most stolen bases, in all of minor league baseball.

A few hours later he was named to the Futures All-Star game roster.

Victor Scott and the Springfield Cardinals will return to Hammons Field on July fourth.