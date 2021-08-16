Speeding up the game of golf for charity

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Golf is usually a slow-paced, leisurely sport.

In 1904, novelist Harry Leon Wilson called it a good walk spoiled, but that wasn’t the case on Monday afternoon at Twin Oaks country Club.

“This will be a maiden voyage for me, but I am excited though,” Fremont hills Country Club Manager Brian Bennett said.

The name of the game was speed.

“Keep it moving forward and go quick,” Twin Oaks Country Club Director of Golf Rich Brittan said.

“You just kind of go and hit it,” Bennett said. “It may end up being better because you don’t have anything to think about. Just hit it, find it and hit it again.”

It’s about as close to an action movie as you can get on a golf course.

It’s called marathon golf. Three hours to play as many holes as possible.

“None of us know really how many holes we think we will get in in three hours, but we will find out at the end of this day,” Brittan said.

Donations from the day benefit the Great Circle. An organization with an emphasis on behavioral health services to children and families.

“We typically have events at our place to help other organizations raise money,” Brittan said. “It’s kind of fun to be a part of an event and a chance to play some golf on our day off and see if we can’t raise some money.”

“I’m honored to be a part of this great cause and hopefully raise a little money for their charity,” Bennett said. “It’s a very special deal and I’m glad to be a part of it.,”

Four pros from across the Springfield country club network played in the inaugural round, with the hopes of expansion.

“I’d love to see some galleries out, some people spectating,” Brittan said. “Maybe a few more golf professionals involved, and definitely raise some more money.”

Brian Bennett won the trophy with 82 holes played in three hours.

Rick Neal (Hickory Hills) played 77 holes, Chris Obert (Millwood) played 76 holes and Brittan played 75 holes.

The four combined to play more than 17 rounds of golf, while raising more than $6,000.