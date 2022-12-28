SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 77th annual Blue & Gold Tournament moved into the semifinals Wednesday night.

Bolivar won the gold title last year, toiling in the Blue division.

The Liberators playing a pesky Trojans team.

Bolivar down three second left in the game, the ball gets to Kyle Pock, and he hits the deep three at the buzzer to force overtime tied at 49.

End of the first overtime, Sparta’s Walker Loveland with a clutch free throw, and we’re tied at 56, into a second overtime.

In that overtime, Sparta looking inside to Jacob Lafferty, he gets the hoop and the foul, ties the game at 58.

Later Kavan Walker with the three and the Trojans upset Bolivar 68-66 in double overtime