Spags likes what he sees from the Chiefs defense in camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo–The Kansas City Chiefs have been in training camp for more than two weeks and injuries are starting to become an issue.

Receiver Tyreek Hill is battling knee tendinitis and did practice Wednesday.

Saftey Juan Thornhill is also out with a hamstring problem.

And in Wednesday’s workout linebacker Willie Gay suffered a concussion and defensive end Alex Okafor injured his hamstring.

But that tends to happen when the pads go on and the intensity picks up.

The defense has been getting the better of the offense in the last week or so.

And nobody’s more proud of that then defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

“A turnover gets everybody fired up. Maybe not the guys in the red jerseys right now. But as far as the team goes. And when that happens I’m as pumped up as anybody. We’re competing. Here’s the only thing that strikes me in training here with the fans. I hear loud roars when they complete a pass. They’re not quiet as loud when we pick the ball off. Or when they incomplete it,” said Spagnuolo.