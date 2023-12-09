SPRINGFIELD–On the other side of the Chestnut Expressway, Drury and Southwest Baptist gave us a double-dip of action as the men and women squared off at the O’Reilly Family Event Center.

And since ladies go first, we pick this up late first quarter, home team down a duece, Beth Matas Martin there’s a reason she’s shooting 44% from long range. 15-14 Lady Panthers after One.

Early in the second, Matas Martin strikes again! Pull up from the wing! 2 of her game-high 5 threes coming in the first half.

Not so fast say the Lady Bearcats, Karly Holland from the corner caps off a 10-2 run. And all of a sudden SBU’s in front 28-24!

Southwest Baptist led 35-29 at the half and hang on to upset 12th ranked Drury, 66-65.

As for the men’s contest, Chris Foster’s unit tried their best to exact revenge and avoid getting swept in the double header.

Just over 3 minutes into play, Elijah Whitley knocks down his only 3 of the half to cap off a 9-3 start by the Panthers.

But in the blink of an eye the Bearcats put together an impressive stretch of their own.

Outscoring the Panthers 15-2 to jump ahead by 7 after this Ryan Stevenson triple.

Under 10 to play in the first half, Logan Applegate gets caught admiring his miss, meanwhile Bayley Crawford throws down the dunk. Bearcats roaring with pride and a 22-15 edge.

Bearcats shot 48% in the first half and complete the sweep as Southwest Baptist hands Drury their 4th loss of the season.