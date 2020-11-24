Southwest Baptist opens season in Covid quarantine

BOLIVAR, Mo–The NCAA Division 2 Great Lakes Valley Conference will tip off the basketbal season on Friday.

Except for the Southwest Baptist Bearcats.

SBU announced Tuesday that the Bearcats season opening trip to McKendree and Missouri St. Louis has been postponed for both the men and women.

The tweet also said that the SBU mens games scheduled between now and December ninth have been postponed.

That includes the Bearcats game at Drury set for December third.

The school saying it was because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The SBU womens game against the Drury Lady Panthers is still on.