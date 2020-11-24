Southwest Baptist opens season in Covid quarantine

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOLIVAR, Mo–The NCAA Division 2 Great Lakes Valley Conference will tip off the basketbal season on Friday.

Except for the Southwest Baptist Bearcats.

SBU announced Tuesday that the Bearcats season opening trip to McKendree and Missouri St. Louis has been postponed for both the men and women.

The tweet also said that the SBU mens games scheduled between now and December ninth have been postponed.

That includes the Bearcats game at Drury set for December third.

The school saying it was because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The SBU womens game against the Drury Lady Panthers is still on.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets