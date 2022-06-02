OZARK, Mo–The Rogersville Wildcats were searching for their first baseball championship in school history Thursday.

The Wildcats faced Southern Boone County for the Class 4 title.

Two teams that got here two totally different ways battling for the Class 4 state championship.

Wednesday, Logan-Rogersville won in a 6-inning run rule, while Southern Boone County needed 11 innings to beat Marshall.

The common ground, both are trying to get their first baseball state championship.

The Wildcats and the Eagles going for school history in the Class 4 state championship.

Log-Rog gets on the board in the bottom of the first, Hunter Lewis with a scorcher to short it’s too hot to handle as Blythe Blakey scores 1-0.

Now 2-0, Carter Karotka finds the gap in right Hayden Steelman scores 2-1.

A 2-2 score would hold until the 6th when the Eagles went on a run, following a sac fly Ryker Zimmerman with a drive to no-man’s land in left.

Kartotka and Nathan Smith score 5-2 Eagles.

They’d get the lead up to 8-2 when the Cats try to rally Curry Sutherland with a powerful drive to left, it’s halfway up the monster wall Thessen Prenger scores as Sutherland has a triple.

But nothing else doing for Logan-Rogersville as SBC wins it 8-3.

The Wildcats finish the season as state runners-up.

“The roughest part is always talking to the seniors. It’s been a fantastic group, I can’t remember how many game, but I think we are over 50 wins in the last couple of years with that senior group. It’s been a really special group and we have a lot coming back. We try to use that enthusiasm and get guys going. The offseason starts tomorrow,” said Rogersville coach Casey Ledl.

“The first dogpile we have ever seen in our lives was the Summit Christian game. That is one I’ll look back on for a long time. Even this game, I mean, I didn’t have my best stuff today, but everyone was being there for me. It’s a brotherhood, we are all super close this year,” said Rogersville pitcher Blythe Blakey.

So Logan-Rogersville finishes in second, it’s best finish in baseball. And many around the program feel this is only the beginning. In Ozark Dan Lindblad OzarksFirst