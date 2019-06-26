South swings past North in TXL All-Star game

TULSA, Ok–The best players in the Texas League gathered in Tulsa Tuesday night for the 2019 All-Star game.

Everyone was hoping for a decisive winner.

Last year’s game finished in a 2-2 tie and was decided in a home run hitting contest.

The South won.

Outfielder Dylan Carlson and Pitcher Austin Warner represented Springfield on the North roster.

3rd inning, Warner gets a pop-up headed toward his teammate Carlson in center.

But instead it’s Tulsa’s Cody Thomas slides across for the out.

Top of the fourth, the Naturals Conner Green uncorks the wild pitch, the Hooks Abraham Toro scores it’s 1-nothing South.

Fifth inning now, the Sod Poodles Owen Miller of the South flies out to center field, Tulsa’s Christian Santana can’t make the tag at third, then his throw to second goes into centerfield, the RockHounds Luis Barrera scores on the error it’s 2-0 South.

Then in the seventh, Midland’s Collin Theroux, launches a two-run shot to right center.

And the South wins again, the final from Tulsa 5-1.