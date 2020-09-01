Sooners set kick off time for Missouri State game Sept. 12th

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will kick off the 2020 fall football season in less then two weeks in Norman, OK.

Tuesday, Oklahoma announced that kickoff will be at 6:00 p.m. and the game will be pay per view.

The Sooners also announced that redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler, number seven here, will be the starting quarterback for the fifth-ranked Sooners.

He’ll be the fourth different starting quarterback in four years for Lincoln Riley.

Missouri State coach Bobby Petrino has not named a starting quarterback but Jaden Johnson has been getting the reps with the first team offense.

After the first scrimmage Petrino talked about what needed to be done before kickoff in Norman.

“I really feel like we need to start zoning in on an identity on offense in particular. And in the run game mostly on that. Defensively, I think we have some older, mature guys who can handle a number of things that we’re doing. And we have some really good leadership back there that makes the calls,” said Petrino.

So this is what the Missouri State football schedule looks like for fall ball.

The Bears kick off at 6:00 p.m. on September 12th at Oklahoma.

Again that game is pay per view.

Missouri State is hinting about a Springfield watch party, more details coming on that later.

The first game against Central Arkansas is at their place on September 26th at 7:00 p.m.

The second game against the Bears is Homecoming October 17th at 7:00 p.m. at Plaster Stadium.