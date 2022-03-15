NORMAN, Ok–Dana Ford’s Missouri State Bears squared off with Oklahoma Tuesday night in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State was looking for its first win ever against the Sooners.

Ford was looking for his fourth win against his old coach Porter Moser.

And Isiaih Mosley was dialed in early, this three from the top of the key it’s 10-5 Bears.

Then the junior spins into the lane and gets the basket, Bears up by one.

Missouri State gets the steal, to Mosley for the layup, he had 22 first half points.

Now the skip pass to Ja’monta Black for the three, we’re tied at 30.

Oklahoma makes a late first half run, Umoja Gibson with the scoop shot, Sooners up by six at the break.

Second half, a Bear turnover to Marvin Johnson for a slam dunk, it’s 56-48 Oklahoma.

Later Johnson with another slam dunk, and Oklahoma goes onto beat Missouri State 89-72.

Mosley had a double, double 28 points, ten rebounds.

Gaige Prim ended his Bears career with 14 points and eight rebounds.

“I’m really, really proud of our guys. I think when you look at our year, we’ve had a really good year. Whether that be the amount of wins we had. I think we’re 23 now. Whether it be tied for second in our league. Which we feel is one of the best leagues in the country. And then the way we did it our guys sticking together,” said Missouri State coach Dana Ford.