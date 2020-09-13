Sooners blank Bears to open Petrino era

NORMAN, Mo. — Missouri State’s first time visiting the “Palace on the Prairie” went as well as expected as No. 5 Oklahoma topped the Bears, 48-0.

The Sooners represented the highest ranked opponent in MSU program history, marking a tough challenge for Head Coach Bobby Petrino in his first game at the Bears’ helm.

New OU Quarterback Spencer Rattler made quite the first impression in his first start, opeing with touchdown strikes of 58 yards, 53 yards, and 37 yards in the first quarter alone as the Sooners sprinted to a 31-0 lead.

Oklahoma went on to a 41-0 halftime lead and a 48-0 victory.

After the loss, Petrino offered praise to Oklahoma and to his own team.

“Oklahoma is a really good football team,” Petrino said. “Obviously one of the best teams in the country. We got a little overwhelmed up front on the offensive side of the ball. Definitely disappointing that we weren’t able to get the ball in the endzone and score. But I’m proud of our team. I thought they did a great job being dedicated. Stuck really hard together through this entire process since we got started in August practicing. A lot of different things thrown at them. Games being changed. Not knowing if we were going to play. Guys being at practice. Guys being out of practice. I was very proud of them and the way they prepared for it. I know it’s going to help us in the future, no question about it.”

The Bears will hit the road again in two weeks when they travel to Conway, Ark., to battle Central Arkansas at 7 p.m on Sept. 26.