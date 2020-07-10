Sooners ask NCAA to move Missouri State game into August

NORMAN, Ok–As of right now, Missouri State will kick off the Bobby Petrino era Saturday September 5th at Oklahoma.

In our Bear Nation report, that could change if the Big 12 follows the Big Ten’s lead and eliminates non-conference football play.

The game could also move up on the calendar.

USA Today is reporting that Sooners Athletics Director Joe Castiglione has petitioned the NCAA to move the game up to August 29th.

Castiglione’s idea is to give the Sooners a week off between their first and second games of the season.

The NCAA has yet to rule on this.