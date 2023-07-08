SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals were looking for their fourth straight win Saturday night at Hammons Field.

The Cards and Amarillo Sod Poodles playing a double header to make up for Friday night’s rain out.

First game, Springfield wasted little time, bottom of the first and Mike Antico takes this deep to right center, it drifts out of the ballyard, a lead off homer, his tenth of the season 1-0.

Amarillo ties it up in the second, Neyfy Castillo doubles into the left field corner, Seth Beer scores it’s 1-1.

Then the Poodles Nick Dalesandro grounds out to short, Tim Tawa scores it’s 2-1.

Kevin Vicuna follows with a double to left, that scores Castillos and it’s 3-1 Sod Poodles.

Amarillo adds insurance in the fourth Adrian Del Castillo takes this deep to right, and the Soddies snap Springfield’s winning streak with a 4-3 game one victory.

And in the night cap, Amarillo wins 7-6.