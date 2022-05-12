SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals continued their Texas League series with Amarillo Thursday night at Hammons Field.

And big league pitcher Drew Verhagen started a rehab with the baby birds.

Verhagen has been on the injured list since late April with a hip injury.

And he pitched two innings of shutout baseball with three strikeouts.

Scoreless until the fourth when the Sod Poodles pull the old double steal, Eduardo Diaz scores it’s 1-nothing Amarillo.

Springfield ties it in the fifth, Matt Koperniak singles to right, Julio Rodriguez scores and Irving Lopez goes back to third, it’s 1-1.

Jordan Walker follows with this pop fly to right, deep enough to score Lopez it’s 2-1 Springfield.

But Amarillo ties it back up in the sixth, Dominic Fletcher singles to left, Diaz scores it’s 2-2.

This would go into extras, but the Sod Poodles scored three in the tenth and win 5-2.