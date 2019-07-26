Sod Poodles ruin Springfield’s Christmas in July

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The St. Louis Cardinals announced Thursday that Matt Carpenter will start a rehab assignment with Springfield starting Friday.

He’s nursing a sore foot.

Tonight the first place springfield cardinals continued their series with amarillo.

Springfield has won four in a row.

And it was Christmas in July night.

The Cards Evan Kruczynski strikes out Amarillo’s Hudson Potts swinging it’s scoreless.

Springfield had a runner at second, but the Poodles Kyle Lloyd strikes out Rayder Ascanio swinging, still scoreless.

Top of the third, a man on for the Sod Poodles Buddy Reed, he takes this deep to left, into the bullpen a two run shot it’s 2-nothing.

And Amarillo wins 3-one and snaps Springfield’s four game winning streak.