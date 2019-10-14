Soccer Bears the last of the unbeaten, untied

SPRINGFIELD, MO. — The Missouri State Soccer Bears are good.

Going into Friday only three teams had won every single game this season, and this weekend both Virginia and Navy both tied.

In our Bear Nation report, the Soccer Bears are tried to become the only team in the nation to make it through the weekend with a perfect record intact

The Bears hosting the Drake Bulldogs in Valley play.

75th minute in a tie game, Aadne Gikling Bruseth avoided the flying keeper and drew a red card. That came with a penalty opportunity, which Matthew Bentley put right into the net to break the tie.

78th minute with a corner kick. Jack denton boots it, Kyle Hiebert heads it into the box and Bruseth redirects it into the net. Two goals in three minutes…

The Bears win again 3-1.They are now the lone undefeated, un-tied team in the country with an 11-0-0 record.