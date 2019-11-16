Soccer Bears stay perfect, advance to Valley championship

CHICAGO, Ill–The ninth-ranked Missouri State soccer Bears took their perfect 16-0 record onto the pitch in Chicago Friday afternoon.

It’s the Valley conference tournament semifinals against Drake.

And Missouri State had a couple of opportunities in the first half, Josh Dolling with the header to Ian Jones, and his shot from point blank range was stopped.

Then three minutes later, Nicolo Mulatero’s shot bounces off the crossbar, it’s scoreless at halftime.

Missouri State finally scores late in the game, Jack Denton with the free kick, a centering pass that finds the foot of Dolling, he powers it in.

And Missouri State wins 1-nil.

The Bears will play Loyola in Sunday’s championship match.