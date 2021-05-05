Soccer Bears ready for Sweet 16 challenge

CARY, NC–The Missouri State soccer Bears will be looking for lucky win number 13 of the season Thursday at 11:00 am our time when they face Washington.

In our Bear Nation report, it’s the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA soccer tournament.

The College Cup is being played in a bubble in Cary, North Carolina.

And Jon Leamy’s Bears are 12-1-1 and will face a Huskies team out of the Pac 12 that’s 11-3-0.

Jon Koka scored a pair of goals Sunday to lift Missouri State to a 2-1 win over Maryland.

Leamy says his Bears are loose and excited to still be playing.

“Phil Woods has been doing a lot with film and video. He’s already gotten ahead on them a little bit. We’ve got some feel. But there’s plenty of time to break down some of the game plan and the film. We’ll be able to see them because we have open sharing with film. So you can see teams play against different schools. We don’t have anyone in common with them this year. They’ll be a new team. As we will be to either one of them,” said Leamy.