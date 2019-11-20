Soccer Bears ready for NCAA challenge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The awards keep rolling in for the Missouri State soccer team.

Wednesday, the Valley named Kyle Hiebert as it’s mens soccer scholar athlete of the year.

He’s joined on the academic team by keeper Michael Creek and Stuart Wilkin.

Thursday, the Bears will face Denver in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Pioneers are 6-11-3.

But Denver won its post season tournament so it will come into Springfield on a roll.

Bears coach Jon Leamy says his team will learn from Sunday’s loss to Loyola to prep for Denver.

“I really felt strongly that way that the Valley had two good teams that were ready to go in. But, yeah, we’re gonna see some stuff. We’re gonna still break down. The coaches have been working on some prep. We’re gonna break down some film with our last game and then we’ll start jumping on Denver,” said Leamy.