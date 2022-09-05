SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On the soccer pitch, Missouri State finds comfort when it scores two goals.

The Bears improved to 40-0-0 since the beginning of 2019 when it nets a pair as they beat Lindenwood 3-0 on Monday night in Springfield.

It was the first meeting between the two Missouri schools as Lindenwood is transitioning from D-II to D-I athletics.

Jon Koka netted the lone goal of the first half in the 10th minute to push Missouri State (2-0-2) ahead.

It wasn’t until the 51st minute that the Bears scored that coveted second goal, off the head of Jesus Barea.

Kian Yari put the icing on the cake with a PK goal to move the lead to 3-0.

Missouri State will continue its homestand on Saturday against UT Rio Grande Valley.