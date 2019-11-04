Soccer Bears finish off perfect home slate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With one game left to play, the Missouri State Men’s soccer team remains perfect.

The lone undefeated, un-tied team in the country did it again with a 2-1 win over Loyola – Chicago.

Missouri State (15-0-0) started about as well as possible, scoring a goal in the first 14 seconds off of the right foot of Matt Bentley.

Dawson Lee scored his first goal of the season late in the first half to give the Bears a 2-0 halftime lead.

The Ramblers scored their only goal late in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to cause the Bears to sweat.

Next up: Missouri State will travel to play Drake in the regular season finale.