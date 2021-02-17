Snow and cold postpones Bear spring football opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Saturday’s Missouri State football spring opener has been postponed because of the cold weather and field conditions.

The Bears and Illinois State Redbirds will now play at the end of the Valley spring season on April 17th.

This is what Plaster Stadium looked like Wednesday after eight inches of snow has fallen on the turf over the last two days.

The Valley Football Conference opted to postpone the fall season because of the Covid-19 pandemic and elected to play an eight game schedule in the spring.

The Bears will now open the season on February 27th at Western Illinois.

However, the Leathernecks are currently in a Covid-19 quarantine.

