BOLIVAR, Mo. — After losing the first meeting of the season, Southwest Baptist Men’s basketball got revenge at home Monday.

The Bearcats topped visiting Drury, 82-74, to earn a split of the Highway 13 Cat Fight series.

Brady Smith nearly tallied SBU’s first 30 point performance of the season, leading the way for the Bearcats in the win.

SBU improves to 14-3 overall, 6-2 in the GLVC with the victory.

Drury, meanwhile, falls to 9-7, 3-5 in the conference.