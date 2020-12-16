Smith leads SBU to home opening victory

BOLIVAR, Mo–The Southwest Baptist Bearcats hit their home hardwood for the first time this season.

It was a matinee game against Great Lakes Valley Conference rival Rockhurst.

SBU came into the game with a 1-1 record.

Both of those games on the road.

No fans allowed at the Meyer Center, conference rules.

Fifteen seconds into the game, Chris Hamil knocks down the three and the Hawks were up early.

But the Bearcats go on a run, Mitch Ganote lobs it to Brady Smith who slams it home, ‘Cats on a 6-nothing run.

Then later, the same duo, Ganote up top to Smith, this time he gets the tough reverse layup to fall, and the foul, 10-5 Southwest Baptist.

Smith continued his hot start with a jumper from the elbow, he scored nine of the first 15 points for the Bearcats.

And he finished with 19 points.

Now SBU is up two when Nico Aguirre feeds Jalil Beaubrun inside, he shows off the nice touch, Bearcats pull away late in this one and win 91-83.

On the womens side, Rockhurst beats SBU 73-49.

The Lady Bearcats fall to 0-4 on the season.