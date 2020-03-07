Smith leads Missouri to victory over Alabama

Missouri’s Reed Nikko warms up before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama, Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Dru Smith scored 17 points to lead Missouri to a 69-50 victory over Alabama in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Mark Smith scored 13 points for the Tigers (15-16, 7-11 Southeastern Conference), Mitchell Smith added 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting from the field and Jeremiah Tilmon finished with eight points and nine rebounds.

Missouri slowed the pace to its liking and held Alabama 33 points under its season scoring average.

Kira Lewis Jr. led the Crimson Tide (16-15, 8-10) with 18 points, Jaden Shackelford scored 13 and George Smith added 10.