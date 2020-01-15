Smart says he’s found the new Missouri State football coach

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Monday, Missouri State President Clif Smart said he wanted to find the very best football coach available to take over the Bears team.

And he wanted it done within two weeks.

Evidently he got it done in a little more than 24 hours.

Clif Smart tweeted around 8:30pm Tuesday that he has found “one of the best football coaches in America”, and he was going to announce it Wednesday.

As of now that’s all the information that’s been made available to reporters.

In Monday’s news conference, Smart said the search committee consisted of himself and Athletics Director Kyle Moats.

Missouri State bought out the remaining two years of Dave Steckel’s contract last week.

During the 5-year Stec era, the Bears were 13-42, last season was 1-10.