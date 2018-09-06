Sluggish Bears Overpower Lincoln 52-24 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo--Missouri State kicked off the 2018 home portion of the football schedule this morning at Plaster Stadium.

KOLR 10's Dan Molloy joins us live from campus where the Bears had a sluggish start, Dan...

Thanks the MSU athletic department wasn't going to mess around with the remnants of tropical storm Gordon.

But the visitors from division II Lincoln weren't messing around, either.

11 a.m. on a weekday is not ideal for a home opener, but the start of this ballgame was straight up dreadful.

Lincoln's kick into no-man's land gets booted deep into Bears territory, Blue Tigers recover and kick a field goal.

Then, Jason Randall hits the turf and coughs it up near the red zone. Edwin Durassaint picks it up and scores from 78 yards. Randall's knee is clearly down, but with the game not on TV, there's no replay review. After 10 minutes, the Bears were down 10-0.

Dave Steckel: "You had flashbacks of when you're a little kid and you're starting to drown. If you stay calm, you're going to survive. Those guys were paddling like hell and we had to take a deep breath."

The offense would surface on the next drive. First play, Peyton Huslig floats it to Nick Masoner on the wheel route, and the senior cruises 59 yards for a touchdown.

It was 10-7 after a quarter, but the Bears blow it open in the 2nd. Peyton Huslig scores on a 5-yard option keeper to give the Bears the lead.

The defense dominated the second quarter, as well. That's sophomore Eric Johnson with the rip, ball rolls right in Darius Joseph's path to the endzone... 27-yard scoop and score... Bears score 35 unanswered points to finish the first half.

Peyton Huslig: "No matter what happened, we all stayed calm. We were all confident. I think we all knew we could play better than we were playing, so we all stepped up."

Huslig played only a quarter and a half. Third-string QB Dalton Hill hands to true freshman Jeremiah Wilson for a third-quarter touchdown.

And in the 4th, backup J.T. Granato connects with fellow junior Tyler Currie for a 33-yard strike. The Bears overcome a slow start to pick up their first win, 52-24.

Dave Steckel: "We're gonna go back and look at the film now. It's a win. We're gonna enjoy it for 24 hours. I'm gonna have my Jack, then I'm gonna get up tomorrow morning, crawl back into the cave and start on Northern Arizona."

