Skyline’s Pinon two-hits Strafford in sectional rematch

STRAFFORD, Mo. — Skyline Baseball senior pitcher Ty Pinon gave up just two hits on Wednesday as the Tigers topped Strafford 2-1 to advance to the class three quarterfinals.

Skyline wasted no time getting its offense going, notching as Nick Williams and Trent Pinon notched a run each in the first-inning.

From there, Strafford’s defense shutout the Tigers and scored on an error in the 6th.

That would be it though as Skyline held on for the one run win.

The Tigers will face Linn Thursday in the quarterfinals.