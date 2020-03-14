Skyline wins semi, advances to Class 2 title game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–In the Missouri State Basketball championships Class 2 boys, one semifinal has Skyline playing Oran.

And the Eagles Langdon Scheeter drives the lane and gets the floater to drop, and Oran had the early lead.

But the rest of the first quarter belonged to Skyline.

The Tigers Bradyn Porter with the three pointer and Skyline was in front.

Then the pass down low to Jaytin Defreece with the turnaround off the glass, it’s 7-2.

Later Lawson Beem with the 15-footer, it’s 17-4 Tigers.

And Skyline wins 70-51 and advances to the championship game.