Skyline wins first title behind 12 inning Whitten shutout

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Skyline Softball earned the first championship in program history, topping Potosi in a marathon 12-inning pitchers duel 1-0.

Skyline’s Lilly Whitten pitched a complete game shutout, notching 17 strikeouts and giving up just two hits over 143 pitches.

Her counterpart from Potosi, Samantha Huck, threw 198 total pitches and posted 28 total strikeouts over the game.

Together, the pair went head to head with 11 scoreless innings.

Finally, Skyline used a double from senior Keelie Holmes and a wild pitch to get a runner to 3rd base.

From there, fellow senior Ella Dougherty blooped a two out single falling between three Potosi fielders to score Holmes and win the game in walk-off fashion 1-0.

“It almost feels unreal, but I knew we could do it,” Whitten said. “I’m just so proud of everybody and how hard we worked. I’ve never pitched that many innings before. I just had to hold my ground. I believed in myself and I did the job.”

“I think we’re all still in shocked numb,” Skyline Head Coach Shawna Bybee said. “But Potosi is a great team. I think we all just got together, like the third baseman and I were like, ‘Whoever wins this, this was one heck of a softball game. No one in the stands can repeat this game for probably a very long time.”