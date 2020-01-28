Skyline wins a close one against Nixa, 56-53

NIXA, Mo. – The Nixa Eagles hosted class two fifth-ranked Skyline Tigers.

The game was back and forth all the way, but Skyline came out on top winning 56-53.

The loss put Nixa’s record at 7-10 while Skyline is now sitting at 10-6.

This is Nixa’s fourth straight loss after coming off three losses in the Nixa Invitational Tournament.

Nixa will try to bounce back at Glendale, Jan. 30.

While Skyline is back in the win column after coming off a 24 point loss against South Calloway.

Skyline’s next game will be against Stockton on Jan. 30.