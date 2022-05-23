SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Skyline won its first state championship in softball last spring.

It’s an emotion the Lady Tigers are one win away from feeling again.

Skyline beat Central (Park Hills) 6-5 in a thriller on Monday afternoon at Killian Sports Complex in Springfield.

Skyline broke away a bit in the third inning with a 4-run showing with RBI from Alexa Curtis, Jordan Hodges and Grace Edge.

But the end of the game was a real ‘steal the show’ scenario.

A fly ball with two outs in the bottom of the seventh that was dropped allowed a run to score. Before the ball was declared dead, both teams were talking in separate groups.

Central sent its runner from third to home.

Jadyn Foster, ball in hand, saw it out of the corner of her eye and threw it to Taylor Hunt, who applied the tag right before the runner touched home.

That sealed the one-run victory for the Lady Tigers.

Skyline will play Diamond for the class 2 state championship on Tuesday morning at Killian Stadium.