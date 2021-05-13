Skyline rallies past Warsaw into state softball Final Four

URBANA, Mo–And high school softball Thursday as well, Skyline taking on Warsaw in a Class 2 quarterfinal matchup.

And Warsaw takes the lead in the third, Taylor Howe singles to right, that scores Faith Tharaldson and Aspen Whitaker it’s 2-nothing Wildcats.

But Skyline ties it up in the third, Grace Edge singles to right, Ella Dougherty scores as does Edge all the way around on an error it’s 2-2.

Then in the fifth, two on for Skyline’s Angelina Curtis, she shoots this over the right fielder’s head and to the fence, Alexa Curtis and Keelie Holmes both score, as does Angelina Curtis on a three run inside the park homer, 5-2.

And Skyline goes onto win 9-2 and will play Kennett next Friday night in the state semifinals.