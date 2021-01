SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Evangel Women’s Basketball snapped a four game losing streak Monday beating Park, 57-45.

Brianna Vogts led the way with her sixth double-double of the season on 19 points and 14 rebounds.

She got backup from Logan Jones who added 12 points in the win.

Evangel is back in action Wednesday, January 13th when they welcome Benedictine to Springfield for a 5:30 pm tip-off.