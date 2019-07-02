Singer learning as he climbs toward the Royals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Kansas City Royals will open a three game series with Cleveland Tuesday night at the K.

The Royals have lost four of their last five and are in last place in the American League Central.

But the team is stocked with minor league talent including right-handed starter Brady Singer.

Singer is the Royals top draft pick in 2018 and is 7-and-2 this season at both High A Wilmington and Double AA Northwest Arkansas.

He’ll represent the United States in Sunday’s Futures Game.

Singer says he’s enjoying every stop on his path to the big leagues.

“I’m working on about everything. I’m always trying to improve my off speed pitches, especially the slider and the change up. I haven’t thrown my change up as much as I wanted to this year and so far in my career. That’s something I’ve been focusing a lot, obviously throwing it a lot more. But sharpen everything in my whole arsenal. When I was in Wilmington you had a lot of good guys. They’re in professional ball for a reason. But here you got 1-through-8 and 1-through-9, they’re really good,” said Singer.