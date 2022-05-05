SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Parkview high school announced Thursday night that the Vikings have hired Jack Simpson as their new boys basketball coach.

Simpson replaces Landon Cornish who’s moving to Bolivar and will become an assistant principal.

Jack Simpson spent last season at Catholic where he led the fighting irish to a 24-8 record and a fourth place finish in the Class 5 state championships.

Simpson also played his high school basketball at Kickapoo.

Glendale also announced that former Lamar coach Matt Powell will be the new girls basketball coach.