ST. LOUIS, Mo–A week from Tuesday night, the best baseball players in the world will gather in Los Angeles for the Major League Baseball All-Star game.

And five of those players will represent the Show-Me state at Dodger Stadium.

Ryan Helsley hails from Tahlequah, Oklahoma.

Next week he’ll be representing that small northeast Oklahoma town and the St. Louis Cardinals at the 92nd annual

Major League Baseball All-Star game in Los Angeles.

“It was really cool to see the reaction of all my teammates. Especially guys like Goldy and Nolan who have been there before. And it meant a lot to have their support,” said Helsley.

Helsley has grabbed control of the Cardinals closers role.

The fire throwing right hander can reach triple digits on the radar gun.

He’s 5-1 with seven saves and a 0.73 earned run average this season.

Helsley:”I thought I had a chance you know, but there’s a lot of good closers out there in the National League who have more saves then I do. I wasn’t rolling it out. I was pretty hopeful. I’m just glad it turned out.”

Helsely will join three other Cardinals in Los Angeles, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, third baseman Nolan Arenado and legacy selection Albert Pujols.

This will be Pujols’ 11th All-Star game and he also will take part in the home run derby the night before.

“It’s pretty exciting. To be back in the All-Star game. And to have the opportunity to be asked again. And to be part of the home run derby. It’s something that, it’s going to be my fifth time doing that. It’s pretty awesome,” said Pujols.

Goldschmidt won the fans vote at first base.

He’s had a torrid first half of the season, hitting .335 with 19 homers and 65 runs batted in.

Goldy will be going to his seventh All-Star game.

“Obviously I’m appreciative. There are so many great players out there. So it’ll be a big honor and Im just thankful,” said Goldschmidt.

Like Goldschimdt, Nolan Arenado is going to his seventh All-Star game.

But this one is special, because it’s at Dodger Stadium, near where the third baseman lives in Newport Beach, California.

“Last year was awesome too. But to be able to go home to California is going to be amazing. I’m excited to see my family. I’m excited to be there. It’s an easy trip for them so it’ll be great,” said Arenado.

The Kansas City Royals will have one representative at the All-Star game.

That’s Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi.

The former Arkansas Razorback is hitting .313 with three homers and 35 RBI.

And he’s reached bases in 19 straight games.

“It’s a game you want to play in. It’s a game you grew up watching. So to be a part of it will be fun. I’m definitely going to take it all in. And just try to enjoy it as much as possible,” said Benintendi.

This will be the first time in 42 years that the All-Star game will be played at Dodger Stadium.

And it’ll be the fourth time that the Dodgers franchise has hosted the mid-summer classic.