Short-handed Drury stuns SBU in GLVC opener

BOLIVAR, Mo–Steve Hesser’s Drury mens team was back on the court Wednesday night.

It’s the first time in 18 days that the Panthers will be in action following a Covid-19 quarantine.

The 9-9 Panthers are the sixth seed in the Great Lakes Valley Conference touranment.

Southwest Baptist is 15-6 and the third seed.

And the Bearcats have won both of their earlier matchups with Drury this season.

The Panthers suiting up only seven players, but had the lead in the third quarter, Victor Nwagbarachoa with the three, 56-42 Drury.

Then Malek Davis is on the receiving end of this inbounds pass, 61-49 Panthers.

But SBU would storm back, Jalil Beaubrun with the slam dunk it’s an eight point deficit, he finished with 17.

Then Quinn Nelson with three of his 26, and the Bearcats were in front 76-74.

But Drury would fight back first Davis with the three, 87-83, he had 14.

Then Jason Montgomery with the layup, he had 28 points.

It was 99-97, SBU trying for a game winning three, but they can’t get the shot off before the buzzer.

And Drury stuns SBU 99-97.