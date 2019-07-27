Shindler, Randolph lead after two rounds of PCCC

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Sports on location at Highland Springs where we’re halfway through the 30th annual Price Cutter Charity Championship.

156 golfers teed off today, but it’s cut day, so only half will be around tomorrow for the third round.

KOLR 10’s Matt Vereen has your second round report.

Most early eyes for the second round of the Price Cutter landed on co-leader Conrad Shindler.

But the hottest start actually came from Bo Hoag who went bogey free with seven birdies through thirteen holes.

Hoag: “Played solid, had a lot of good golf out there. Tough finish on the last hole there, obviously. Overall good day.”

That tough finish he’s referring to came on the 9th as his tee shot landed out of bounds, forcing him to finish on a quadruple bogey.

A blimish he chose to forget as quickly as possible.

Hoag: “It’s over. Can’t remember. I’m on to the 37th hole tomorrow so that’s all that matters.”

Right behind him, however, came Jonathan Randolph who’s stellar second round came to a much different finish, especially on his second shot of the par-5 8th.

Randolph: “I had about a little less than 240-yards to the flag. Aimed kind of a little bit left of the flag and pushed it and it went in the hole.”

The first albatross of Randolph’s professional career put him one back of the lead, a gap he closed on the 9th with this birdie putt to cap off a six under round of 66 to tie the lead at fourteen below.

Randolph: “If a birdie at the last makes dinner taste sweet, going two-three makes it taste really good I guess. I’ve been trending and working really hard to get to this position. Just wake up and put your shoes on and go play again.”

But even the rare albatross sighting wasn’t enough to put him past Shindler.

Yesterday’s co-leader kept pace today, opening with five birdies on the front-nine.

Shindler: “I played here two years ago and like the course. Got an aggressive but also conservative gameplan at the right times. Sticking well with it. Putting well, which is nice. Getting a lot of putts from 10-15 feet to go in. When you start making those, the momentum picks up and you feel like you can make them from anywhere.”

In the end, Shindler posted a five under 67 to join Randolph indoors at 14-under atop the leaderboard.

Both golfers managing the weight of a good first round by following up on day-two.

Shindler: “It definitely can put a little extra pressure on there. But to back up nine-under with five-under definitely, definitely feels nice.”

The afternoon groups saw a mixed bag.

Timothy Madigan, who went minus eight yesterday, opened with a double-bogey today.

Meanwhile, Steve Wheatcroft eagled on his second hole to start climbing the boards.

And after a late tee, Shindler’s co-leader from yesterday Grant Hirschman is still hanging around as well.

Once again we saw the cutline here at Highland Springs fall below par.

And with plenty of golfers tearing up the course, it’s sure to be another thrilling weekend for the Price Cutter Charity Championship.

From Highland Springs, Matt Vereen – Ozarks First.

