Shelley wins MVFC Offensive Player of the Year award

ST. LOUIS, Mo–Missouri State football coach Bobby Petrino added a number of players this summer.

But probably his biggest addition was quarterback Jason Shelley.

In our Bear Nation report, the Missouri Valley Football Conference named him their offensive player of the year Wednesday.

The conference also named him their Newcomer of the Year.

Shelley arrived this summer from Utah State and immediately went to work.

He won the starting job in practice and then led the team to an 8-3 record.

Shelley shattered Missouri State’s records for single season passing with more than 3,000 yards.

The junior has thrown 19 touchdown passes against only six interceptions.

Shelley has also rushed for 350 yards and ten touchdowns.

He joins Keith Williams and DeAndre Smith is being named Valley Offensive Players of the Year.

Shelley and his Bears will host Tennessee-Martin in the first round of the NCAA playoffs Saturday at 3:00 p.m.