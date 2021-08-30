Shelley tabbed as Bears’ starting QB

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The nationally ranked Missouri State Bears will open the 2021 fall campaign on Saturday night in Stillwater.

In our Bear Nation Report, it’ll be the second straight season opener in the state of Oklahoma for Bears head coach Bobby Petrino.

Last fall, the Bears lost to fifth ranked Oklahoma 48-0 in Norman.

Missouri State ranked 24th in the preseason FCS poll, while Oklahoma State received the 26th most votes in the FBS preseason AP Poll.

A lot has changed in the past 12 months, including a turnaround that won Petrino Valley Football Coach of the Year honors.

Another change comes at quarterback.

Utah State transfer Jason Shelley will get the start for the Bears in the season opener.

The junior will have two years of eligibility and Petrino likes what he has seen from the transfer through fall camp.

“I think his consistency, his quick release and his ability to understand defenses just a little bit more,” Petrino said. “His experience really showed up throughout practices and his ability to adjust to defenses. And get the ball out of his hand. I feel like he had a great camp. I thought Jaden did a really good job. And Jake they competed extremely hard. I feel comfortable with all three of those guys. And like I said before Hess Horne the true freshman is going to be a really good quarterback.”

Missouri State at Oklahoma State is scheduled for a 6pm kickoff on Saturday.