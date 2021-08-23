Shelley shines in scrimmage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State will kick off its season in less than two weeks at Oklahoma State.

Although the University hasn’t announced anything, it looks like the Bears will have a new quarterback under center to start the year as well.

Jason Shelley transferred to Missouri State this summer from Utah State and has opened eyes in preseason camp and the two scrimmages.

“I think exactly what you said, he has a real quick release,” Bears head coach Bobby Petrino said. “He makes quick decisions and good decisions. He was able to convert on third down. That’s what really showed up for me was the number of third down plays he made. The receivers were where they needed to be on third down. And the execution was good.”

The 5′ 11″ Texas native was running with the first team on Saturday and threw his share of touchdown passes.

He’ll have two years of eligibility.