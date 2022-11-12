SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears kicked off senior day on a mission.

In a season that went sideways with a five game losing streak, the Bears vowed to finish strong.

It started with a battle with the Youngstown State Penguins who were riding a four game winning streak.

19 seniors playing their last game at Plaster, including quarterback Jason Shelley.

And it was 6-0 Penguins in the second quarter when Shelley keeps on the option around the right side from five yards out it’s 7-6 Bears.

It was 13-7 Youngstown when the Bears retake the lead in the third quarter, Kevon Latulas to the near sideline, breaks one tackle, makes another move at the goal line and scores from 35 yards out it’s 14-13 Mo State.

Early fourth quarter Youngstown State’s Jaleel McLaughlin takes the ball up the middle of the field and takes it to the house, 65 yard touchdown run to give the Penguins a 22-17 lead.

But Missouri State did not quit, Shelley throws to Ty Scott, this is a nine yard touchdown pass and the Bears were back in front 25-22 with the two point conversion.

Youngstown with one last chance, but Missouri State’s Devin Goree is there for the sack, and the Bears upset the Penguins on Senior Day 25-22.

“It was definitely an honor playing here, especially in Plaster. I’m just grateful for the opportunity that I had here at Missouri State. I wish I would have had a better game statistically. But it’s good to come out with a win regardless. The legacy that we’re leaving here, the senior class, it’s something, I think it’s special. And a lot of guys worked hard for it. And it’s good to come out with a dub,” said Shelley.