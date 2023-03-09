BOLIVAR, Mo–There was a major coaching change in Bolivar Thursday at Southwest Baptist University.

Clark Sheehy stepped down as the Bearcat basketball coach to take over the reigns full time as SBU’s athletics director.

And his first move as AD was to name his top associate head coach Aaron Niven as the new SBU mens basketball coach.

Sheehy was handed the AD role last June and did both jobs this past year.

Sheehy coached SBU for nine seasons winning 138 games.

Niven has been Sheehy’s assistant and associate head coach for the past five seasons.