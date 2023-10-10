SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State’s record may only be one win against four losses.

But the Bears do have a aerial attack.

Mo State’s passing offense is third best in all of FCS averaging more than 300 yards per game.

Jordan Pachot is running the show at quarterback and he’s favorite receiver is number six Raylen Sharpe.

Sharpe caught 13 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown against the North Dakota State Bison.

And he wants to be just as effective Saturday when the Bears play at Western Illinois.

The Bears have won the last three games against the Leathernecks, including the last two in Macomb.

Sharpe says the stats look good, but getting a victory is the top priority.

“I rewatched the game. I had like nine of the first catches. It was great. I’ve been blessed. And God has helped me in so many ways. And coaches have put me in great position to do that. But at the end of the day we have to win games regardless of statistics. That’s all I care about is winning games. That’s the big thing right now,” said Sharpe.