Sharp hopes to be back for MSU by Valley play

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will continue their homestand Wednesday night against South Dakota State.

In our Bear Nation report, MSU will be looking for its third straight victory.

The Valley named Isiaih Mosley it’s Player of the Week after his 25 point performance in the win against Oral Roberts.

He was also the mid-major national Player of the Week.

But Mosley and his Bears will have to play the Jack Rabbits without point guard DeMarcus Sharp.

Sharp told KOLR 10 Sports Monday that he won’t play until the conference season resumes on January second.

Sharp is dealing with a stress fracture in his left foot.

The senior from Charleston, Mo has missed the last five games.

Despite the absence, Sharp still leads the team in assists with 24.

Sharp says waiting for his leg to heal is tough.

“It’s crazy because I hate being hurt. That’s the most painful stuff ever, first of all. But it’s real painful to see your brothers out there going to fight and you can’t fight with them. It’s been frustrating as ever. I don;t even think it’s a hopefully, I will be back by the conference season for sure,” said Sharp.